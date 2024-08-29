Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,200 shares, a decline of 37.9% from the July 31st total of 101,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $6,578,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 299,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 38,467 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 227,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 16,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 583,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,725,000 after acquiring an additional 67,473 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of EVN stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $10.81. 8,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,806. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.26. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $10.87.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.
