Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $14.03

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.03 and traded as low as $14.00. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund shares last traded at $14.05, with a volume of 75,263 shares trading hands.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.73.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.1058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETB. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $138,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 14.3% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.