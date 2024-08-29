Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $14.03

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.03 and traded as low as $14.00. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund shares last traded at $14.05, with a volume of 75,263 shares trading hands.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Price Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.73.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.1058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.04%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- BHP Stock: The Under-the-Radar Growth Story in Commodities
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Analysts Upgrade These 3 Hot Buy-and-Hold Stocks
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Kohl’s Charts a Resilient Path in a Challenging Retail Landscape
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.