Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.42

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.42 and traded as high as $13.52. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $13.34, with a volume of 207,360 shares traded.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.11.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0993 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $402,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 25,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 9,125 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 270,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 35,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balanced Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,228,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

