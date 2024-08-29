Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.42

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.42 and traded as high as $13.52. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $13.34, with a volume of 207,360 shares traded.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Down 1.1 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.11.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0993 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
