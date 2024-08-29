eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Plans $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the e-commerce company on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.
eBay has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.0% per year over the last three years. eBay has a dividend payout ratio of 20.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect eBay to earn $3.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.1%.
eBay Price Performance
NASDAQ EBAY opened at $57.78 on Thursday. eBay has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.14. The company has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.
Several research firms have recently commented on EBAY. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price target on eBay from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on eBay from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.65.
eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.
