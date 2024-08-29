eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Plans $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the e-commerce company on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

eBay has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.0% per year over the last three years. eBay has a dividend payout ratio of 20.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect eBay to earn $3.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.1%.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $57.78 on Thursday. eBay has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.14. The company has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

In other eBay news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $402,109.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,837,197.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other eBay news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total value of $111,690.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,324.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $402,109.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,837,197.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,488 shares of company stock worth $565,910 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on EBAY. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price target on eBay from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on eBay from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.65.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

