eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Hits New 1-Year High at $59.59

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $59.59 and last traded at $59.56, with a volume of 617614 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EBAY. Daiwa America raised shares of eBay to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.65.

The firm has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $52,110.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,962,109.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $52,110.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,962,109.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $402,109.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,837,197.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,488 shares of company stock worth $565,910. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in eBay by 7.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,929,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,321,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524,934 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of eBay by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,964,196 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,394,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880,649 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 9,170,829 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $492,657,000 after purchasing an additional 189,505 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of eBay by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,536,843 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $404,879,000 after purchasing an additional 838,969 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of eBay by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,723,503 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $361,159,000 after purchasing an additional 530,941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

