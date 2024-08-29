EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.78

Shares of EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.78 and traded as high as $15.64. EDP Renováveis shares last traded at $15.64, with a volume of 429 shares.

EDP Renováveis Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.78.

EDP Renováveis Company Profile

EDP Renováveis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2023, it had an installed capacity of 6,891 megawatts in the United States; 2,042 megawatts in Spain; 1,413 megawatts in Portugal; 1,165 megawatts in Brazil; 798 megawatts in Poland; 521 megawatts in Romania; 496 megawatts in Mexico; 427 megawatts in Canada; 412 megawatts in Italy; 402 megawatts in Vietnam; 315 megawatts in Singapore; 244 megawatts in France; 123 megawatts in China; 83 megawatts in Chile; 80 megawatts in Greece; 43 megawatts in Taiwan; 11 megawatts in Belgium; 9 megawatts in the Netherlands; 7 megawatts in Thailand; and 5 megawatts in the United Kingdom.

