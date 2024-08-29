Edward S. Lampert Sells 500 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.06, for a total transaction of $91,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,825,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,441,036.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
AutoNation Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $177.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.21. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.81 and a 52-week high of $197.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.21.
AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 36.50%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.67 EPS for the current year.
AN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AutoNation from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of AutoNation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.71.
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
