Edward S. Lampert Sells 500 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.06, for a total transaction of $91,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,825,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,441,036.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

AutoNation Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $177.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.21. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.81 and a 52-week high of $197.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 36.50%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoNation

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in AutoNation by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

AN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AutoNation from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of AutoNation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.71.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

