eGain (EGAN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.

eGain Trading Down 1.4 %

eGain stock opened at $7.22 on Thursday. eGain has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $8.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.35 million, a PE ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.40.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides eGain Knowledge Hub, which helps businesses to centralize knowledge, policies, procedures, situational expertise, best-practices, while delivering guided, and personalized solutions to customers and agents; eGain Conversation Hub for digital-first, omnichannel interaction management within a modern, purpose-built desktop; and eGain Analytics Hub enables clients to measure, manage, and optimize omnichannel service operations and knowledge.

