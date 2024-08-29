Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CEO Andrew Wilson Sells 2,500 Shares

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.88, for a total value of $372,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,448,493.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, July 25th, Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.42, for a total transaction of $356,050.00.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total value of $350,650.00.

Electronic Arts stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $149.64. The stock had a trading volume of 51,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,108. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.19. The stock has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.47 and a 52-week high of $153.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 195 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

