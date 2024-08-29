Elektron Technology (LON:EKT) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $53.50

Elektron Technology PLC (LON:EKT – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 53.50 ($0.71) and traded as low as GBX 53.07 ($0.70). Elektron Technology shares last traded at GBX 53.50 ($0.71), with a volume of 297,441 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 53.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 53.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £99.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32.
Elektron Technology plc designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect, monitor, and control worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Bulgin, Checkit, and Elektron Eye Technology. It is also involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of electromechanical components and instrumentation products; provides Web-based service for work management and automated monitoring; and supplies precision measurement equipment.
