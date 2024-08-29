Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.90

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$23.90 and traded as high as C$27.72. Element Fleet Management shares last traded at C$27.58, with a volume of 270,400 shares traded.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EFN. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Element Fleet Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.25.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$25.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$23.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.14, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 8.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Element Fleet Management’s payout ratio is presently 37.80%.

In other Element Fleet Management news, Senior Officer William Sutherland acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$24.90 per share, with a total value of C$99,594.00. In related news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 11,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total value of C$279,350.00. Also, Senior Officer William Sutherland purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$24.90 per share, with a total value of C$99,594.00. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

