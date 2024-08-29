Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.08% of Element Solutions worth $5,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 370.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 1,585.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESI has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Element Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Element Solutions from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Element Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

ESI opened at $26.23 on Thursday. Element Solutions Inc has a one year low of $17.57 and a one year high of $28.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 48.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $613.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.95 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

