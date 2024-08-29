Ellington Financial Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:EFC)

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Ellington Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.7% per year over the last three years. Ellington Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 96.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.8%.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Ellington Financial Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of EFC stock opened at $13.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.97. Ellington Financial has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The company has a current ratio of 46.79, a quick ratio of 46.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $33.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.20 million. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 66.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ellington Financial will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EFC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Ellington Financial from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.85.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ellington Financial

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ellington Financial news, CIO Michael W. Vranos sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $71,508.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 179,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,177,418.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ellington Financial news, CIO Michael W. Vranos sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $71,508.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 179,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,177,418.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CIO Michael W. Vranos sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $100,513.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 169,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,697.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock worth $272,866 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ellington Financial

(Get Free Report)

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.