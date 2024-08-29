Embraer Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ERJ)

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 14,959 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 731% compared to the typical volume of 1,801 call options.

Embraer Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE ERJ opened at $33.44 on Thursday. Embraer has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.59.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. Embraer had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Embraer’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Embraer will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ERJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Embraer from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Embraer from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Embraer

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ERJ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Embraer during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Embraer during the second quarter worth $41,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Embraer during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Embraer during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Embraer by 25.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. 34.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

Further Reading

