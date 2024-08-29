EML Payments (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) Trading 2.2% Higher

Shares of EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF – Get Free Report) traded up 2.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.49 and last traded at $0.49. 322,318 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 831% from the average session volume of 34,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.
EML Payments Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average of $0.65.
About EML Payments
EML Payments Limited provides payment solutions platform in Australia, Europe, and North America. It operates in three segments: General Purpose Reloadable, Gift and Incentives, and Digital Payments. The General Purpose Reloadable segment offers reloadable cards to various industries, such as government, salary packaging, gaming, and digital banking.
