EML Payments (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) Trading 2.2% Higher

Shares of EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF – Get Free Report) traded up 2.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.49 and last traded at $0.49. 322,318 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 831% from the average session volume of 34,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

EML Payments Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average of $0.65.

About EML Payments

(Get Free Report)

EML Payments Limited provides payment solutions platform in Australia, Europe, and North America. It operates in three segments: General Purpose Reloadable, Gift and Incentives, and Digital Payments. The General Purpose Reloadable segment offers reloadable cards to various industries, such as government, salary packaging, gaming, and digital banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EML Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EML Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.