Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.15

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$34.15 and traded as high as C$38.31. Empire shares last traded at C$37.90, with a volume of 363,643 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EMP.A. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Empire from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Desjardins raised their price target on Empire from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Empire from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Empire from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Empire has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$38.71.

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$36.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$34.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Empire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

In related news, Director William Linton sold 7,058 shares of Empire stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.39, for a total value of C$242,690.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 875 shares in the company, valued at C$30,087.05. In other Empire news, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.32, for a total value of C$108,960.00. Also, Director William Linton sold 7,058 shares of Empire stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.39, for a total value of C$242,690.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$30,087.05. Insiders have sold a total of 14,294 shares of company stock valued at $504,880 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

