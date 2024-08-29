Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Trading Up 0.1%

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) rose 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.95 and last traded at $39.94. Approximately 461,316 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 5,420,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.89.

Enbridge Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $84.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.07.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Enbridge

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.669 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.01%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,280,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,049,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,031 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 38,087,489 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,377,708,000 after acquiring an additional 337,729 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 36,649,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,325,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,439 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 80,631.1% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 33,460,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,205,251,000 after purchasing an additional 33,419,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 12.8% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 32,531,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,157,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693,495 shares in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

