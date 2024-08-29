Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.21

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.21 and traded as high as C$4.29. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at C$4.21, with a volume of 610,922 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities dropped their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.21. The company has a market cap of C$1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.63, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.88.

In other news, Director Kenneth William Pickering sold 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.78, for a total transaction of C$264,420.00. In other Endeavour Silver news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Kathryn Senez sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total value of C$52,000.00. Also, Director Kenneth William Pickering sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.78, for a total transaction of C$264,420.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,100 shares of company stock worth $576,363. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

