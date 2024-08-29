Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.44.

EFX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered Enerflex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 2nd. National Bankshares lowered Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Enerflex from C$6.55 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Enerflex Stock Performance

TSE:EFX opened at C$7.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$937.82 million, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.84. Enerflex has a 1-year low of C$5.44 and a 1-year high of C$8.80.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$840.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$761.73 million. Enerflex had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 9.39%. Research analysts anticipate that Enerflex will post 0.273183 earnings per share for the current year.

Enerflex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Enerflex’s payout ratio is -8.77%.

About Enerflex

(Get Free Report

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

