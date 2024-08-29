Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF) Short Interest Up 65.8% in August

Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 425,000 shares, an increase of 65.8% from the July 31st total of 256,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,062.5 days.

OTCMKTS EERGF opened at $12.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.12. Energean has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $15.35.

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish project located in Israel. It also provides financing services; and holds a gas transportation license.

