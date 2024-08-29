Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $91.15

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $91.15 and traded as low as $89.37. Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $89.77, with a volume of 8,415,074 shares traded.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.48.

Institutional Trading of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XLE. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 6,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 162.0% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter.

About Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

