EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) CEO David M. Shaffer Sells 2,400 Shares of Stock

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) CEO David M. Shaffer sold 2,400 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,414,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
EnerSys Stock Performance
Shares of EnerSys stock traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $98.95. 7,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,043. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $83.27 and a 1 year high of $112.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.46.
EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. EnerSys had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $852.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. EnerSys’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.
EnerSys Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,262,000 after buying an additional 60,021 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in EnerSys by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 17,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 7,899 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in EnerSys by 867.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 11,576 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in EnerSys in the 4th quarter worth $893,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in EnerSys by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 156,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,787,000 after purchasing an additional 18,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have commented on ENS shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of EnerSys to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.
About EnerSys
EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.
See Also
