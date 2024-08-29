EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) CEO David M. Shaffer Sells 2,400 Shares of Stock

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) CEO David M. Shaffer sold 2,400 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,414,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

EnerSys Stock Performance

Shares of EnerSys stock traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $98.95. 7,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,043. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $83.27 and a 1 year high of $112.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.46.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. EnerSys had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $852.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. EnerSys’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

EnerSys Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from EnerSys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 14.77%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,262,000 after buying an additional 60,021 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in EnerSys by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 17,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 7,899 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in EnerSys by 867.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 11,576 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in EnerSys in the 4th quarter worth $893,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in EnerSys by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 156,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,787,000 after purchasing an additional 18,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ENS shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of EnerSys to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

About EnerSys

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

