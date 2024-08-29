EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Upgraded at Roth Capital

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Roth Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

ENS has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research cut EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on EnerSys in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Shares of ENS opened at $98.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.67. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $83.27 and a 12 month high of $112.53.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $852.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.52 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Analysts predict that EnerSys will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EnerSys news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,414,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other EnerSys news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,414,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joern Tinnemeyer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 4th quarter valued at $46,747,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in EnerSys by 246.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 264,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,355,000 after purchasing an additional 188,053 shares during the period. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the second quarter worth about $14,012,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 17.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 908,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,022,000 after purchasing an additional 133,211 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,765,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EnerSys

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

