EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) VP Joern Tinnemeyer Sells 2,200 Shares

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) VP Joern Tinnemeyer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,536,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

EnerSys Price Performance

Shares of EnerSys stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $98.95. 7,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,043. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $83.27 and a fifty-two week high of $112.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $852.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.52 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that EnerSys will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EnerSys Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of EnerSys

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from EnerSys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in EnerSys by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,262,000 after purchasing an additional 60,021 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in EnerSys by 1.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,306,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,412,000 after acquiring an additional 14,531 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 1.9% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,168,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,978,000 after purchasing an additional 21,903 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in EnerSys by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 908,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,022,000 after purchasing an additional 133,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 894,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,512,000 after buying an additional 32,730 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ENS shares. Roth Capital upgraded EnerSys to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Mkm started coverage on EnerSys in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lowered shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

