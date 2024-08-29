enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

enGene Stock Down 0.2 %

ENGN stock opened at $6.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $287.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of -0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.08. enGene has a fifty-two week low of $4.94 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00.

Get enGene alerts:

enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.14). Equities analysts anticipate that enGene will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On enGene

About enGene

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in enGene in the first quarter worth about $17,095,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of enGene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,777,000. Omega Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of enGene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,441,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in enGene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,264,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP grew its position in enGene by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,316,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for enGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for enGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.