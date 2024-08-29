enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.
enGene Stock Down 0.2 %
ENGN stock opened at $6.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $287.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of -0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.08. enGene has a fifty-two week low of $4.94 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00.
enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.14). Equities analysts anticipate that enGene will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.
About enGene
enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.
