Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Shares Gap Down to $16.64

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.64, but opened at $16.16. Enlight Renewable Energy shares last traded at $16.24, with a volume of 814 shares changing hands.

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Enlight Renewable Energy Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.72.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Enlight Renewable Energy had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Enlight Renewable Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Enlight Renewable Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 236,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,954,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the second quarter worth $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.89% of the company’s stock.

About Enlight Renewable Energy

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates a renewable energy platform in Israel, Central-Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and the United States. The company develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

