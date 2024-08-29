Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) CEO Samuel Kintz Sells 12,000 Shares

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) CEO Samuel Kintz sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $274,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,049,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,017,446.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Samuel Kintz sold 2,270 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $62,561.20.

On Thursday, July 25th, Samuel Kintz sold 12,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $299,040.00.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Samuel Kintz sold 12,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $259,920.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ELVN traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,775. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $27.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.54.

Enliven Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELVN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.17. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Enliven Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

Institutional Trading of Enliven Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $322,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $4,489,000. First Turn Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $9,657,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,310,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 8,540 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

