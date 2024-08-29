Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Upgraded by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I to Strong-Buy

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

ENLV opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $4.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.07. The firm has a market cap of $26.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enlivex Therapeutics will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,700,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 8.15% of Enlivex Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company in Israel. Its product pipeline is the Allocetra, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of organ dysfunction caused by sepsis. The company also develops Allocetra for the treatment of moderate knee osteoarthritis and end-stage knee osteoarthritis which is in phase I/II clinical trial.

