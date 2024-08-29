Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.08.

EPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JRM Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 505,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,316,000 after buying an additional 10,404 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 204,907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 29,112 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 881,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,233,000 after purchasing an additional 240,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 19.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,469 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPD opened at $29.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $63.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.66. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $30.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.35%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

