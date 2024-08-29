Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.45 and last traded at $29.45. 306,820 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 4,576,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.39.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EPD shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.08.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $63.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Choreo LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 43,374 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 92,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,093,000. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 20,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 186,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 5,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

