Entrée Resources (TSE:ETG) Shares Up 2.6%

Entrée Resources Ltd. (TSE:ETG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGI) shares rose 2.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.61 and last traded at C$1.55. Approximately 106,901 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 143% from the average daily volume of 44,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.51.
The company has a market capitalization of C$305.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.47 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.45.
About Entrée Resources
Entrée Resources Ltd., a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral property interests in Canada. Its principal asset is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum deposit located in Mongolia.
