Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH) and CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) Financial Review

Envoy Medical and CollPlant Biotechnologies are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Envoy Medical and CollPlant Biotechnologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Envoy Medical $302,000.00 194.05 -$29.91 million N/A N/A CollPlant Biotechnologies $689,000.00 86.27 -$7.02 million ($0.68) -7.63

CollPlant Biotechnologies has higher revenue and earnings than Envoy Medical.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envoy Medical N/A N/A -112.11% CollPlant Biotechnologies -70.58% -24.74% -20.90%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Envoy Medical and CollPlant Biotechnologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

8.6% of Envoy Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.7% of CollPlant Biotechnologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Envoy Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of CollPlant Biotechnologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Envoy Medical has a beta of 2.29, indicating that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CollPlant Biotechnologies has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Envoy Medical and CollPlant Biotechnologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Envoy Medical 0 0 3 0 3.00 CollPlant Biotechnologies 0 0 1 1 3.50

Envoy Medical presently has a consensus price target of $7.25, suggesting a potential upside of 142.47%. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 111.95%. Given Envoy Medical’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Envoy Medical is more favorable than CollPlant Biotechnologies.

Summary

CollPlant Biotechnologies beats Envoy Medical on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Envoy Medical

Envoy Medical, Inc., a hearing health company, provides medical technologies for the hearing loss spectrum. Its products include personal sound amplification devices; hearing aids; Esteem fully implanted active middle ear implants; auditory osseointegrated implants; and Acclaim cochlear implants. The company was formerly known as Envoy Medical Corporation and changed its name to Envoy Medical, Inc. in September 2023. Envoy Medical, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in White Bear Lake, Minnesota.

About CollPlant Biotechnologies

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs; dermal filler and soft tissue fillers for treating wrinkles; 3D Bioprinted breast implants for regeneration of breast tissue; VergenixSTR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for the treatment of tendinopathy; and VergenixFG, an advanced wound care product for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; as well as develops injectable breast implants and 3D bioprinted regenerative soft tissue matrix for use in breast reconstruction procedures. It has collaboration agreements with Advanced Regenerative Manufacturing Institute; RegenMed Development Organization; International Society for Biofabrication; AbbVie; and STEMCELL Technologies. The company was formerly known as CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and changed its name to CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. in June 2019. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

