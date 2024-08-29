Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.12

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.12 and traded as high as $0.15. Enzon Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 1,311 shares changing hands.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 8.0 %

The company has a market cap of $11.23 million, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.12.

About Enzon Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, does not have significant operations. Previously, the company marketed its patented drug product, PegIntron. It also had a marketing agreement with Micromet AG relating to the Vicineum drug; and a licensing agreement regarding SC Oncaspar and certain other drugs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enzon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.