EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 94,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 53.7% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on EPR Properties from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised EPR Properties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on EPR Properties from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at EPR Properties

In other news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 592 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $25,941.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,279.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EPR Properties Stock Performance

Shares of EPR stock opened at $47.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 11.12, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.27. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.73. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $39.65 and a 12-month high of $49.10.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 168.47%.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

