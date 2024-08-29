Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) PT Raised to $77.00

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $73.00 to $77.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.79% from the stock’s previous close.

EQR has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Equity Residential from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.16.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Equity Residential

Equity Residential Stock Up 1.0 %

Equity Residential stock opened at $74.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.69. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $52.57 and a twelve month high of $74.38.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.49). Equity Residential had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Equity Residential

In other news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $439,141.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,910.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Equity Residential

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 146.6% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

(Get Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.