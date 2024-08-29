Eric D. Long Sells 1,786 Shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Stock

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) insider Eric D. Long sold 1,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $40,738.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 307,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,003,263.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

USA Compression Partners Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of USA Compression Partners stock opened at $21.94 on Thursday. USA Compression Partners LP has a 12-month low of $20.73 and a 12-month high of $28.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.51 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.01 and its 200-day moving average is $24.41.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $235.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that USA Compression Partners LP will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

USA Compression Partners Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 512.20%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on USAC. Mizuho upgraded USA Compression Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USA Compression Partners

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in USA Compression Partners by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the second quarter valued at about $1,329,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 14.3% during the second quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 81,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 10,146 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 252.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 31,930 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 533,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,658,000 after purchasing an additional 60,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Featured Articles

