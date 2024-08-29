eServGlobal (LON:ESG) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.45

eServGlobal Limited (LON:ESG – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.45 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 4.88 ($0.06). eServGlobal shares last traded at GBX 5.45 ($0.07), with a volume of 2,782,538 shares trading hands.

eServGlobal Trading Up 10.1 %

The company has a market cap of £65.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5.45.

About eServGlobal

eServGlobal Limited provides telecommunications software solutions to mobile and financial service providers in the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, and Central and South America. It provides various transaction services, including digital wallets, commerce, remittance, recharge, rapid service connection, and business analytics.

