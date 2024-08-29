Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Essential Utilities in a research note issued on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Essential Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $1.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Essential Utilities’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $434.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.76 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 28.74% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WTRG. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

WTRG stock opened at $39.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.83. Essential Utilities has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $41.78.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $3,583,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 158.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,108 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 162.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 13,630 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 358,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,403,000 after buying an additional 10,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 257,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,609,000 after buying an additional 26,197 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,342 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $87,661.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,425.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.3255 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.61%.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

