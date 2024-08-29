Evercore ISI Boosts W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Price Target to $63.00

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) had its target price upped by Evercore ISI from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on W. P. Carey from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JMP Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.82.

W. P. Carey Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE WPC opened at $59.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. W. P. Carey has a 1-year low of $51.36 and a 1-year high of $67.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.78. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.92.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $389.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.39 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 34.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.32%.

Insider Activity

In other W. P. Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.87 per share, with a total value of $195,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,987.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in W. P. Carey by 1,510.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

