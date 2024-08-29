Evercore ISI Lowers Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Price Target to $23.00

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.22.

NASDAQ PDCO opened at $22.48 on Thursday. Patterson Companies has a 52 week low of $21.56 and a 52 week high of $33.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.55.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Patterson Companies will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $67,383.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,460,268.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $67,383.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,765 shares in the company, valued at $2,460,268.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 7,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $180,327.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,749,499.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,149 shares of company stock valued at $415,851. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Equity Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,935,000. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 268.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,431,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,201 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,162,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,018,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,003,000 after buying an additional 730,819 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 58.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,391,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,559,000 after buying an additional 515,299 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Patterson Companies



Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

