EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on EVgo from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of EVgo in a report on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of EVgo from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of EVgo from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.63.

Get EVgo alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EVgo

EVgo Stock Performance

EVGO opened at $4.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day moving average of $2.64. EVgo has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $4.70.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $66.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EVgo will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 16,414 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $59,090.40. Following the sale, the president now owns 47,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 16,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $59,090.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 47,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Francine Sullivan sold 12,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $45,302.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,327 shares in the company, valued at $422,377.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,475 shares of company stock worth $110,189. Insiders own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVgo

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVGO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in EVgo by 11.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 6,633 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in EVgo by 47.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 7,687 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of EVgo in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EVgo by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 288,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 8,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of EVgo by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 20,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 10,176 shares during the last quarter. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EVgo

(Get Free Report)

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.