Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) Short Interest Up 61.9% in August

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 61.9% from the July 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Evoke Pharma Trading Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ:EVOK opened at $4.40 on Thursday. Evoke Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $18.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.36.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.21). Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 4,908.09% and a negative net margin of 116.75%. The company had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

