Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELAP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELAP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the July 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Exela Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XELAP opened at $1.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.72. Exela Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $3.65.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing solutions, enterprise information management, document management, and digital business process services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Information & Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS), and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

