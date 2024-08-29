Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELAP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELAP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the July 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Exela Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:XELAP opened at $1.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.72. Exela Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $3.65.
About Exela Technologies
