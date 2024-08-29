Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel Sells 20,000 Shares

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $515,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 630,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,256,081.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Exelixis Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Exelixis stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,916. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.75. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $27.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.54.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $637.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.21 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 11.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 232.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 1,548.0% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 2,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EXEL shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on Exelixis from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Exelixis from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.43.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

