Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel Sells 20,000 Shares

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $515,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 630,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,256,081.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Exelixis Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of Exelixis stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,916. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.75. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $27.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.54.
Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $637.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.21 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 11.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Exelixis
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EXEL shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on Exelixis from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Exelixis from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.43.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on EXEL
Exelixis Company Profile
Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Exelixis
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Expanding Its “Partner Ecosystem” Could Reignite Growth at OKTA
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Buy the Dip In NVIDIA, But Be Prepared for Volatility
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Foot Locker Stock Still Holds Upside for Savvy Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.