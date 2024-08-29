eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford Sells 44,616 Shares of Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 44,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $579,115.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,975,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,864,339.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 20th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 47,984 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $591,162.88.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 46,047 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $554,866.35.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $616,500.00.

On Monday, July 29th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $579,200.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $551,600.00.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 55,538 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $793,638.02.

On Monday, July 15th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 83,240 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $1,065,472.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $222,400.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total value of $214,800.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $265,500.00.

eXp World Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ EXPI traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $12.43. 20,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,952. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.36 and a 200-day moving average of $11.55. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $19.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.53 and a beta of 2.34.

eXp World Dividend Announcement

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. eXp World had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. eXp World’s payout ratio is -117.65%.

Institutional Trading of eXp World

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 412,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 136,151 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 551.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 90,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 76,536 shares during the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 1st quarter worth approximately $469,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in eXp World by 552.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 10,195 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPI shares. BTIG Research upgraded eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on eXp World from $11.75 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

