Extendicare Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:EXE)

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Extendicare stock opened at C$8.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$7.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.44. The firm has a market cap of C$722.85 million, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.80. Extendicare has a 52-week low of C$5.75 and a 52-week high of C$8.78.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$348.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$360.20 million. Extendicare had a return on equity of 60.00% and a net margin of 4.28%. On average, research analysts expect that Extendicare will post 0.7620297 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management, consulting, and other services to third parties.

