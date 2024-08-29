Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $25,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $34,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XOM. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.56.

NYSE XOM opened at $116.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

