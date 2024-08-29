Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Position Increased by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 84.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 23,969 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $25,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $34,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $116.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.94. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.56.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

