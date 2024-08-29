Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Position Lifted by Cohen Investment Advisors LLC

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 2.7% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Hyman Charles D increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.5% in the second quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 111,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,791,000 after acquiring an additional 12,354 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 26,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 24,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 46,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after buying an additional 17,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.56.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of XOM opened at $118.83 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

