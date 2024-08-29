Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) CEO Sells $7,195,500.00 in Stock

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) CEO Seamus Grady sold 26,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $7,195,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,643 shares in the company, valued at $10,163,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Fabrinet Stock Performance

NYSE:FN opened at $244.37 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $235.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.48. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $146.65 and a 52-week high of $278.38. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.35. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $753.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the second quarter valued at about $27,911,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 41.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 14.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the second quarter valued at about $717,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

FN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Fabrinet from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fabrinet from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Fabrinet from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Fabrinet from $171.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.00.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

